On This Day in 2018 – Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2018 – Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 6:01 am
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates with her gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates with her gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.

Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates with the flag after winning Commonwealth Games gold on this day in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.

Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.

“Just after the 200 (at the end of day one) I could feel something and it worsened in the long jump.

“I just managed it and got through it. I thought it was under control until 300 into the 800 I felt it worsen.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the heptathlon long jump at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I thought about stopping and just carried on.”

The Liverpudlian, who was sixth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished 122 points ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz as English teenager Niamh Emerson took bronze.

Johnson-Thompson’s winning score of 6,255 points was more than 400 down on her personal best.

But it put her in the distinguished company of 2000 Olympic champion Denise Lewis and three-time Olympic medallist Kelly Sotherton as being a Commonwealth champion.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Injury ruined Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s Olympic medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added: “It’s all coming together and the more I compete, the more I expose myself to things like this, the more I learn.”

Johnson-Thomson finished second at the European Championships later that year and was crowned world champion in 2019 with a British record of 6981 points.

But her Olympic hopes at Tokyo 2020 were dashed when a calf injury forced her to pull up in the 200m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal