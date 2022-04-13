Football rumours: Fulham close to signing Manor Solomon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Fulham close to signing Manor Solomon

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 7:07 am
Fulham are close to sealing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon (left), according to the Daily Mail (Andrew Miligan/PA)
What the papers say

Fulham are close to sealing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old is sought after as a replacement for 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who will move to Liverpool.

Donetsk are reportedly asking for a £7 million fee.

Tottenham are confident of signing the in-demand Sam Johnstone in the summer, writes The Sun. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this season and has also been chased by Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Sunday January 2, 2022.
Tottenham are confident of signing the in-demand Sam Johnstone in the summer, writes The Sun (Tim Goode/PA)

The same paper reports that Flamengo have withdrawn their offer to sign Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira. The Brazilian team were reportedly ready to bid £9m for the 26-year-old but had a change of heart due to his underwhelming performance recently and banking issues.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gleison Bremer: Liverpool will make a £25m offer for the 25-year-old Torino defender, according to Italian publication Tuttomercato.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Brentford are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for the 21-year-old Ukrainian winger, reports Sky Sports.

