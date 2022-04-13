Tottenham Women boss Rehanne Skinner signs new deal running to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tottenham Women boss Rehanne Skinner signs new deal running to 2024

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 9:26 am
Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner has signed a new contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner has signed a new contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham Women head coach Rehanne Skinner has signed a new deal which will keep her at the club until 2024.

Skinner, who has been in charge since November 2020, has guided the club into fifth place in the Women’s Super League with five games of the season remaining and to within touching distance of a best finish yet.

Chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s website: “We are delighted that Rehanne has agreed a new contract.

“The team has delivered consistently strong performances and I know Rehanne and her coaching staff are driven to take them even further. We’re all excited about what the future holds.”

Skinner cited the support provided by the club in her decision to extend her stay.

She said: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract. Throughout the course of my time here, I’ve felt really supported by the club in terms of the vision we have as a collective.

“We’re on a journey and it’s a chance for us to keep building. We know where we are and where a club of Tottenham Hotspur’s stature should be.

“You can’t underestimate the value of top-quality training facilities and we’ve been supported completely. The club is meeting my ambitions and we know the direction we want to go in.”

