Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test By Press Association April 13, 2022, 12:21 pm Antonio Conte has tested positive for Covid-19 (Barrington Coombs/PA) Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday's match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19. Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been "appropriately distancing" to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side. Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton. Conte's pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club's Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield. Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.