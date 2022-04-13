Atletico Madrid set to welcome capacity crowd for Man City game after CAS appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Atletico Madrid set to welcome capacity crowd for Man City game after CAS appeal

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:25 pm
Atletico Madrid have avoided a partial closure of their Wanda Metropolitano stadium for Wednesday night’s match against Manchester City (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Atletico Madrid have avoided a partial closure of their Wanda Metropolitano stadium for Wednesday night’s match against Manchester City (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Atletico Madrid appear to have avoided a partial closure of their Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish club had been sanctioned by UEFA over discriminatory behaviour by some of their supporters during last week’s quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium, when fans were filmed appearing to perform Nazi salutes.

However, Atletico said the Court of Arbitration for Sport had provisionally suspended the sanction.

“All members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight’s game will be able to access the stadium,” a club statement read.

The CAS decision is pending a full hearing, at which it may decide to uphold UEFA’s initial sanction and impose a partial stadium closure on a future fixture.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone said during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference: “We would like our fans to be there because it is an important game. I hope we can sort everything out so it is even for both teams and we can have all fans present.”

