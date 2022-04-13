Midfielder Robbie Willmott doubtful for Newport’s clash with Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Robbie Willmott could be a doubt for Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley at Rodney Parade on Friday.

Willmott limped off during a 1-0 victory over Swindon last weekend that put County back in the play-off places.

Jake Cain impressed off the bench on his return after a rib injury and appears a likely starter, while centre-back Josh Pask is available again after recovering from a hamstring injury.

League Two top-scorer Dom Telford, meanwhile, could be recalled after his impressive substitute’s role in the Swindon game.

Crawley will aim to take strong home form with them to Wales, as they target a first league away win for two months.

Kwesi Appiah’s goal clinched a 1-0 win victory over Barrow last time out, which gave them a third successive triumph on home soil after seeing off Rochdale and Swindon.

Crawley’s last success on the road was at Harrogate in early February, while Newport have only won one of their last four home games.

Crawley boss John Yems is hopeful of an improving situation on the injury front, and there could be a start for Joel Lynch, who made his return as a second-half substitute against Barrow.