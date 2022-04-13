Midfielder Robbie Willmott doubtful for Newport’s clash with Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Midfielder Robbie Willmott doubtful for Newport’s clash with Crawley

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:33 pm
Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott (Nigel French/PA)
Midfielder Robbie Willmott could be a doubt for Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley at Rodney Parade on Friday.

Willmott limped off during a 1-0 victory over Swindon last weekend that put County back in the play-off places.

Jake Cain impressed off the bench on his return after a rib injury and appears a likely starter, while centre-back Josh Pask is available again after recovering from a hamstring injury.

League Two top-scorer Dom Telford, meanwhile, could be recalled after his impressive substitute’s role in the Swindon game.

Crawley will aim to take strong home form with them to Wales, as they target a first league away win for two months.

Kwesi Appiah’s goal clinched a 1-0 win victory over Barrow last time out, which gave them a third successive triumph on home soil after seeing off Rochdale and Swindon.

Crawley’s last success on the road was at Harrogate in early February, while Newport have only won one of their last four home games.

Crawley boss John Yems is hopeful of an improving situation on the injury front, and there could be a start for Joel Lynch, who made his return as a second-half substitute against Barrow.

