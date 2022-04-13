Craig Halkett believes Hearts can draw on experience in Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Craig Halkett believes Hearts can draw on experience in Scottish Cup semi-final

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 1:33 pm
Craig Halkett is braced for a huge match (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett is braced for a huge match (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Craig Halkett believes Hearts can draw on the experiences of a contingent of  Scottish Cup-winning heroes already at the club as they bid to topple city rivals Hibernian in Saturday’s Hampden semi-final.

Manager Robbie Neilson and 39-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon were both part of the Jambos side that defeated Hibs in the semi on their way to winning the trophy back in 2006, while club ambassador and diehard supporter Gary Locke was club captain when the Tynecastle side triumphed in 1998.

Halkett believes having such iconic figures steeped in Hearts’ history can help when it comes to grasping the magnitude of this weekend’s match.

“You hear about the cup wins when you sign for the club,” said the defender.

“There are obviously a lot of Hearts fans that work within the club and some that are still playing.

“When you hear their stories it’s great, and it’s something you want to be a part of. You want to have those stories for yourself to talk about in the future, and that’s something we can work towards by winning on Saturday.

“It’s massive having those guys around the club. You speak to them one-on-one or in groups and they talk about their cup wins and previous experiences they’ve had playing for the club.

“I think it always helps, especially for the boys coming from England or the foreign boys, to get a feel for the club and what it really means to the fans.

“Lockey’s always about the place throughout the season and he lets the ones who maybe don’t know as much about Hearts know what it means to play for the club. There will be a few stories told this week, and it’s something we’ll enjoy.”

Hearts are unbeaten in the last five Edinburgh derbies and are 19 points clear of their rivals in the cinch Premiership after defeating Hibs 3-1 at Tynecastle last weekend. Halkett knows that all of that will count for little in the eyes of supporters if his side lose this weekend.

“It’s massive to be the top team in the city, especially for the fans,” he said.

“They want the bragging rights. From our point of view, we know we’re Hearts and we’re a big club and we believe at the moment we’re the better team in the city.

“We just need to keep going about our business and putting in performances and getting results to back that up. Saturday was just one of two halves, if you like, of the two back-to-back games and we want to go again on Saturday and finish it off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]