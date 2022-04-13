PSV boss Roger Schmidt backs Ajax to survive loss of Erik ten Hag to Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PSV boss Roger Schmidt backs Ajax to survive loss of Erik ten Hag to Man Utd

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 2:47 pm
Erik ten Hag is reported to be close to becoming Manchester United’s new manager. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Erik ten Hag is reported to be close to becoming Manchester United’s new manager. (Mike Egerton/PA)

PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is confident Ajax will survive losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United.

Schmidt expects their Eredivisie title rivals to find a high-calibre replacement, with Ten Hag reportedly on the brink of moving to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old is in advanced talks to become United’s new permanent manager, although no agreement has been reached and any potential announcement does not seem likely until after Sunday’s Dutch Cup final between Ajax and PSV.

Schmidt is leaving the Philips Stadion at the end of the season after two years in charge and will be replaced by former PSV and Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

PSV are four points behind Ajax in the race for the title and, ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Leicester on Thursday, Schmidt expects both Dutch giants to prosper with new managers.

He said: “It always continues in football. It’s not (about) one player or one coach stopping working at one club. In Barcelona, (Lionel) Messi stopped one day and everyone saw they didn’t stop playing football. Now he’s at another club.

England v The Netherlands – International Friendly – Netherlands Press Conference and Training Session – Wembley Stadium
Ruud Van Nistelrooy will replace Roger Schmidt as manager at PSV next season (Adam Davy/PA)

“There will be replacements. It’s already clear for me, Ruud Van Nistelrooy is the new coach of PSV – a great player and a great person.

“There is a very good successor in my position. For Ajax, if he (Ten Hag) really leaves, they will find a very good coach because it’s a great club.”

Schmidt has been linked with Benfica but insisted his future will have no bearing on the outcome of Thursday’s clash in Eindhoven after last week’s first leg ended 0-0.

“No, there’s nothing to announce,” he said. “My team and myself, we have shown in the last weeks we are always focused. It’s not like I have to bring evidence for anything. The players are focused.”

