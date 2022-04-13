Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds in contention for return against Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds in contention for return against Colchester

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 3:34 pm
Jonathan Grounds could be back for Exeter against Colchester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Grounds could be back for Exeter against Colchester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter could have Jonathan Grounds back for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester on Good Friday.

Grounds has been out for over a month because of a calf injury but has resumed training and is pushing for selection.

Harry Kite and Sam Nombe are a little further away in their battle with respective groin and hamstring problems but are expected back soon.

Kyle Taylor, however, is out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Tom Dallison and Owura Edwards are major doubts for Colchester following spells in the treatment room.

Dallison has a groin issue while Edwards is struggling with a knee problem.

Ryan Clampin is a long-term concern for interim head coach Wayne Brown because of the knee damage sustained in November.

“This game is brilliant because it always gives you an opportunity to put the wrongs right. We have an opportunity away to Exeter to do that,” Brown said in response to a 2-0 defeat by Stevenage.

