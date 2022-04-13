Billy Sharp still missing for Sheffield United against Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Sharp still missing for Sheffield United against Reading

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 4:13 pm
Billy Sharp will remain out for the visit of Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Sharp will not be available for Sheffield United as they face Reading.

Billy Sharp will not be available for Sheffield United as they face Reading.

The 36-year-old striker has missed each of the Blades’ last three games with a hamstring injury and Friday’s match will come too soon.

Defender Chris Basham has returned to training but will not return to action yet.

David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Lucas Joao will be hoping to start for Reading after he scored his first goal in seven games in their 2-1 loss to Cardiff last time out.

Injured duo Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite remain on the sidelines.

Winger Junior Hoilett has started the last two games after missing the 1-1 draw with Barnsley earlier this month and is expected to line up again.

Reading will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Cardiff after going four games unbeaten before that.

