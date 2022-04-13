Crewe start life after David Artell against AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crewe start life after David Artell against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 4:17 pm
Crewe begin life after the dismissal of David Artell (Mike Egerton/PA)
Interim boss Alex Morris will begin his audition for the Crewe job on a permanent basis when fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon visit on Good Friday.

Morris was placed in charge until the end of the season this week following the dismissal of David Artell after relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed for the Railwaymen after defeat at Doncaster last time out.

Crewe’s 2-0 reverse at Doncaster did at least see Mikael Mandron (knee) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf) return to the starting line-up after recent lay-offs.

Zac Williams suffered an issue in the warm-up – having been set to start – and Morris will need to check on the fitness of the defender.

AFC Wimbledon are attempting to ensure they do not follow in Crewe’s footsteps by being consigned to life back in League Two.

New manager Mark Bowen has drawn his last two games but forward Zach Robinson had to be replaced in the stalemate with MK Dons on Saturday.

A hamstring issue forced Robinson off and he may not play again this season, which is also the case for Cheye Alexander (groin) and Aaron Pressley (hamstring).

Luke McCormick (ankle) and Sam Cosgrove (face) were used off the bench last weekend while long-serving defender Darius Charles – who has not made an appearance this season – officially confirmed his retirement in midweek.

