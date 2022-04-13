Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals.

Four countries have declared an interest to UEFA in hosting the four-team event between June 14 and 18 of next year, with Wales joined by Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

UEFA said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was October 5 this year, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.

The four countries in contention to host are in Group 4 of League A, with matches to be played in June and September this year.

The Nations League finals are played between the four League A group winners, with the semi-final winners facing each other in the final. So it would be expected that Wales would have to win their group in order to host.

The last edition of the finals was played in Italy in October last year, with France beating Spain in the final.

Wales are also part of a five-nation UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.