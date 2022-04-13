Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 4:55 pm
Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals.

Four countries have declared an interest to UEFA in hosting the four-team event between June 14 and 18 of next year, with Wales joined by Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

UEFA said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was October 5 this year, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.

The four countries in contention to host are in Group 4 of League A, with matches to be played in June and September this year.

The Nations League finals are played between the four League A group winners, with the semi-final winners facing each other in the final. So it would be expected that Wales would have to win their group in order to host.

The last edition of the finals was played in Italy in October last year, with France beating Spain in the final.

Wales are also part of a five-nation UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.

