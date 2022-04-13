Danny Cowley waiting on Portsmouth trio ahead of Lincoln clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley waiting on Portsmouth trio ahead of Lincoln clash

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 4:59 pm
Danny Cowley will have to check on three players who started Portsmouth’s 3-0 win over Rotherham (John Walton/PA)
Danny Cowley will have to check on three players who started Portsmouth’s 3-0 win over Rotherham (John Walton/PA)

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will need to assess three players ahead of old club Lincoln making the trip to Fratton Park in Sky Bet League One on Good Friday.

Michael Jacobs (hamstring), Marcus Harness (knee) and Louis Thompson (hip) started the midweek win over Rotherham but were substituted due to minor issues.

Given the quick turnaround to Lincoln’s visit, Cowley may be forced to make changes despite Tuesday’s victory being their first in six matches.

Kieron Freeman (ankle), Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (knee) and Jayden Reid (knee) were already ruled out for 10th-placed Pompey, who look set to miss out on a play-off spot.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will also return to his old stomping ground and will likely be without captain Liam Bridcutt again.

Bridcutt sat out last weekend’s loss to Wigan with a thigh issue and is not expected to recover in time for the trip.

Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy also missed the defeat but could be back in contention after a slight knock.

Morgan Whittaker, on-loan from Swansea, is set to serve the final match of his three-game suspension while Cohen Bramall (hamstring) will be assessed for the 18th-placed Imps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal