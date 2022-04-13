Stevenage without suspended forward Luke Norris for visit of Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stevenage without suspended forward Luke Norris for visit of Rochdale

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 5:36 pm
Luke Norris will be absent for Stevenage (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Relegation-threatened Stevenage will be without forward Luke Norris for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two on Good Friday.

Norris scored in last weekend’s crucial 2-0 win at Colchester but also received his marching orders late on for a second bookable offence.

It is a blow for boss Steve Evans, who was parachuted in last month in an attempt to steer the Hertfordshire club away from the bottom two.

Elliott List and Jake Taylor were forced off against Colchester and will need to be assessed.

Rochdale were also in the relegation mire until two wins in three matches all but secured their divisional status.

Manager Robbie Stockdale is eager to avoid complacency and will be after another positive result after a 1-0 win over Walsall last time out.

Josh Andrews missed the victory due to illness but is back in training and Max Taylor (ankle) also took part in training this week.

The trip to Stevenage will come too soon for Taylor while Tahvon Campbell (broken foot) and James Ball (groin) remain long-term absentees.

