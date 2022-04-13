Anthony Evans could return for Bristol Rovers in League Two clash with Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anthony Evans could return for Bristol Rovers in League Two clash with Salford

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 6:39 pm
Luke Bolton should start again for Salford against Bristol Rovers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Bolton should start again for Salford against Bristol Rovers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bristol Rovers could be boosted by the return of Anthony Evans for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Salford.

Evans has been out since March 19 because of a calf niggle but boss Joey Barton has revealed he is back in training.

Josh Grant came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere and Rovers are monitoring his fitness carefully.

It was Grant’s comeback after two months out with a hamstring problem and Barton has said he cannot be pushed too quickly.

Luke Bolton is set to retain his place in the Salford side after impressing on his first start for the club.

Bolton had made five substitute appearances since his arrival in January but Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Harrogate was his full debut.

Striker Matt Smith will continue to lead the line against Rovers after his two-goal salvo against Harrogate.

“Matt has been a great signing for us but we have five games left and he’ll want to score more goals,” boss Gary Bowyer said.

