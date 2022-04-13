Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 8:29 pm
Ged Garner, centre, could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fleetwood striker Ged Garner will miss Saturday’s visit of Oxford in League One amid fears his season is over.

Stephen Crainey said the hamstring injury Garner suffered in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington was a serious one and may bring an early end to the campaign for the 23-year-old, who has already missed two and a half months.

There is better news for Anthony Pilkington, who is expected to be fit after being withdrawn at half-time with a tight hamstring.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is suspended after his late red card last week, with Kieran O’Hara set to deputise.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has reported no new injuries ahead of the trip.

His side were boosted last week by the return of Cameron Brannagan in the 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland.

Sam Baldock (knee) and Marcus Browne (hamstring) are expected to miss out again.

Robinson’s side have lost three in a row to slip four points behind the play-off places.

