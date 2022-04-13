Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 9:22 pm
Emil Riis is a doubt for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Emil Riis is a doubt for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston forward Emil Riis is doubtful for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

The Dane was forced off with a hamstring issue during last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be assessed.

North End striker Ched Evans is back available following a foot problem, while defender Liam Lindsay has completed a two-match ban.

Brad Potts and Josh Earl have overcome illnesses and could return but Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen are still out injured.

Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman remain sidelined for Millwall.

The pair have returned to light training following injuries but are not ready for first-team returns.

Lions boss Gary Rowett could stick with the starting XI which began last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Barnsley.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard and striker Tom Bradshaw are among those pushing for starts.

