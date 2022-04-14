Arsenal investigating after two fans were ejected for homophobic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arsenal investigating after two fans were ejected for homophobic abuse

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 8:05 am
Two fans were evicted from the Emirates Stadium after aiming homophobic abuse at travelling Brighton supporters. (Phil Cole/PA)
Arsenal have promised to take the “strongest action possible” after confirming two supporters were ejected from the Emirates Stadium for homophobic abuse during Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton.

The fans were taken out of the ground after abuse was reported to stewards, with investigations under way to identify any further culprits.

“We have been made aware of incidents of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that two supporters were ejected from the stadium, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incidents that were reported are now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified.

“We’d also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by the law. Please think before you chant.

“We’d like to thank those who came forward to report the incidents on Saturday. We can only address this kind of abuse with the help of our fans as allies.”

Gay Gooners, an official Arsenal supporters club and LGBT+ group, welcomed the stance, tweeting: “Thanks to @arsenal for making this statement and to @OfficialBHAFC and all their fans who reported homophobic abuse. If you ever witness homophobic abuse at games please let us know.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 as Brighton ended their seven-match winless run and dented the Gunners’ hopes of a top-four finish.

