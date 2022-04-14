Peterborough without Joe Ward for Blackburn clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peterborough without Joe Ward for Blackburn clash

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 9:11 am
Joe Ward is banned as Peterborough entertain Blackburn (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Peterborough will be without the suspended Joe Ward for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

Ward was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City and will now miss the visit of Rovers as Posh remain bottom of the table.

Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson (shoulder), plus goalkeeper Steven Benda (finger) are still out.

Captain Oliver Norburn (knee) is out for the rest of the season but Joel Randall is back in training.

Blackburn sit two points outside the play-off places heading into the latest round of fixtures.

Tayo Edun could earn a recall after being an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool having returned from an ankle injury.

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda are still absent for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s fitness issues since joining on loan from Hertha Berlin in January have limited the defender to just six appearances and he is unlikely to return at the Weston Homes Stadium.

