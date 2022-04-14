Stoke have Romaine Sawyers back for Bristol City clash By Press Association April 14, 2022, 9:11 am Stoke City’s Romaine Sawyers [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Romaine Sawyers is available again for Stoke’s Sky Bet Championship home clash against Bristol City. Potters loan signing Sawyers was ineligible to face his parent club West Brom last weekend, when Stoke won 3-1 at the Hawthorns. Stoke boss Michael O’Neill could have Sam Clucas available again as his team face a side four places below them in the table. O’Neill, though, will be without the services of injured trio Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Nick Powell. City have no fresh injury concerns as manager Nigel Pearson hopes to have a trio of players fit next week. George Tanner (hamstring) has played for the under-23s but is not expected to be in contention at the bet365 Stadium. Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) are in a similar position to Tanner. Defender Tomas Kalas underwent groin surgery recently and is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Striker Karlan Grant set to return to West Brom side for home fixture with Stoke Bristol City duo return from injury for home clash with Peterborough Paul Ince ‘drained’ after Reading’s crucial win over Stoke Gary Rowett expresses his pride despite Millwall’s defeat at Stoke