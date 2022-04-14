Stephen McLaughlin among doubts for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Stephen McLaughlin among doubts for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 10:37 am
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough must check on a number of players (Tim Markland/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough must check on a number of players (Tim Markland/PA)

Mansfield have injury concerns over a number of players ahead of Friday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Stephen McLaughlin felt a tight hamstring in last week’s 4-0 win over Scunthorpe.

He joined Rhys Oates (thigh) and Jamie Murphy (hamstring) in the treatment room, although all three could be fit to play.

Ollie Clarke and Kellan Gordon remain out while George Lapslie is suspended.

Sutton could again be without Ben Goodliffe and Will Randall, who missed last week’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient through injury.

Omar Bugiel will hope for a starting role after coming off the bench to impress in that fixture.

Ali Smith made his return from injury in that match, though Jon Barden was not in the squad despite a return to training.

Matt Gray’s side go into the game only two points off the play-off places, but with only one win in their last six away from home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal