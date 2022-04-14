A look at what’s at stake in the English Football League over the Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A look at what’s at stake in the English Football League over the Easter weekend

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 11:03 am
Marco Silva and Fulham could wrap up promotion to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva and Fulham could wrap up promotion to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Fulham have another chance to clinch promotion as the Easter weekend shapes up to decide some of the ups and downs in the English Football League.

While the Premier League still has a way to run, several issues are starting to be decided in the EFL – starting with Crewe’s relegation from League One last Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is at stake this weekend.

Championship

Fulham would have had the chance to seal promotion last weekend had Nottingham Forest lost to Birmingham, but a 2-0 win for Steve Cooper’s side delayed the party by at least a week even before the Cottagers’ surprise defeat to Coventry on Sunday.

That means the equation is the same this time around – victory over Derby would be enough for Marco Silva’s side should Forest lose at Luton earlier in the day.

Back-to-back wins on Friday and then on Tuesday against Preston could seal the title should Bournemouth lose against both Middlesbrough and Coventry, while striker Aleksandar Mitrovic remains just two away from the first 40-goal league season in almost 30 years.

No relegations can be confirmed on Friday, though if Hull better Barnsley’s result it would leave only Reading, the Tykes, Derby and Peterborough battling to avoid the bottom three spots and there is the chance of a resolution as soon as Easter Monday.

League One

Crewe players react after conceding a goal
Crewe are already down in League One (Tim Goode/PA)

Seven teams remain mathematically in the hunt for automatic promotion and with nine points covering the top four of Wigan, MK Dons, Rotherham and Plymouth, nothing will be decided on Friday.

Latics are already guaranteed a play-off place at least, and MK Dons would join them if they beat Sheffield Wednesday or match Wycombe’s result against AFC Wimbledon. Rotherham‘s top-six place could also be confirmed with victory over Ipswich and a defeat for Wycombe.

At the bottom, Doncaster’s win over Crewe last week sent Alex down and ensures the remainder of the relegation battle will run at least until Monday.

League Two

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill, right, and assistant Tony McMahon
Keith Hill, right, and assistant Tony McMahon could see their Scunthorpe side relegated on Friday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe will be officially relegated from the EFL if they lose to Leyton Orient, or if their result is matched by any two of Barrow, Oldham and Stevenage.

Three of the top four in League Two still have six games to play, meaning promotion will not be confirmed on Friday.

Leaders Forest Green would be assured at least a play-off place if they beat Barrow and any one of Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Sutton drop points, and would then have the chance to win promotion on Easter Monday.

