Alex Pritchard could return for Sunderland in clash with Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Alex Pritchard could return for Sunderland in clash with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:11 pm
Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland against Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland against Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland as they prepare to host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder was absent for the 2-1 win against Oxford at the weekend due to a calf issue but it is hoped he can be involved against the Shrews.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Alex Neil’s side.

Aiden McGeady is also edging closer to a return for the Black Cats and could return to training on grass next week.

Shrewsbury have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is still a doubt for the Shrews due to a knock to his knee and could miss out.

The defender picked up the injury against MK Dons and missed the 1-1 draw with Ipswich at the weekend.

Midfielder David Davis is a long-term absentee for the side with an ankle injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal