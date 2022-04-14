Alex Pritchard could return for Sunderland in clash with Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland as they prepare to host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder was absent for the 2-1 win against Oxford at the weekend due to a calf issue but it is hoped he can be involved against the Shrews.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Alex Neil’s side.

Aiden McGeady is also edging closer to a return for the Black Cats and could return to training on grass next week.

Shrewsbury have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is still a doubt for the Shrews due to a knock to his knee and could miss out.

The defender picked up the injury against MK Dons and missed the 1-1 draw with Ipswich at the weekend.

Midfielder David Davis is a long-term absentee for the side with an ankle injury.