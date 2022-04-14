Liam Boyce relishing Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final at packed Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Boyce is relishing the intensity of an Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final at a packed Hampden this weekend after scoring the winner in the same fixture in front of no supporters 18 months ago.

The Northern Irishman struck an extra-time penalty as Hearts defeated Hibernian 2-1 in a last-four clash played behind closed doors in October 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After being unable to celebrate with fans on that occasion, Boyce is determined to ensure a memorable afternoon for the 20,000 Jambos heading to the national stadium on Saturday hoping to see their team make it back-to-back derby wins after defeating the Hibees 3-1 in the cinch Premiership last weekend.

“It was weird the last time,” he said. “We had got a bit used to it, playing the league games in the empty stadium, but the reason you play football is to play in front of fans.

“It’s unbelievable to have them back. The cheers from the crowd can help turn the momentum of a game.

“Like last Saturday, I thought the Hibs fans were good as well when they were 1-0 up. Everything was going back and forward and that’s what derbies are all about.

“You want to be involved in that and have the banter with fans and be able to send people home happy. We’ll have 20,000 or so coming on Saturday so hopefully we can do the same again.”

After beating Hibs in the 2020 semi, Hearts were defeated by Celtic on penalties in the final. Boyce, who scored his side’s first goal in a 3-3 draw with the eventual winners, is driven by the lingering frustration of that near miss.

“We still remember being two penalties away from winning it,” said Boyce. “That was hard to take at the time and we’re going to use that as motivation to try to go one step further. Penalties is obviously a bit of a lottery where either team can win, but to have got so close and for it to end like that, we just had to put it to the back of our head and focus on the league campaign.”

Hearts duly proceeded to win the Championship title and on their first season back in the Premiership, they have already secured third place. It marks an impressive turnaround in fortunes for the club since Boyce first arrived in January 2020 at a time when they were about to be relegated.

“It’s not just a case of going down and coming straight back up, it’s been about implementing a style of play and getting players in to fit that system,” said Boyce, reflecting on the way they have bounced back since Robbie Neilson became manager in summer 2020.

“It’s been a complete change to what I came into, and it’s credit to the manager for getting all the right players. Off the pitch, everyone’s so close. We all have a laugh but we know when we have to work and be serious to get ready for games. We’ve been good at that this season and hopefully that continues on Saturday.”

Boyce’s contract expires at the end of next season but Hearts’ top scorer is content at Tynecastle.

“I just have to keep putting in performances and see if they come and speak to me, basically,” said the 31-year-old. “I love it here. My family’s settled, my daughter’s in school here. I’m in a great place, playing in a great team that plays in a way that suits me. I love it.”