Ryan Inniss suspended as Charlton face Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Inniss is suspended for Charlton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe at The Valley.

Inniss serves the second of his three-match ban for a horror tackle on AFC Wimbledon’s George Marsh on April 5.

Sam Lavelle and Chuks Aneke are ruled out of the Good Friday clash by respective shoulder and calf injuries.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson made five changes for the 1-0 victory at Rotherham and could stick with the winning formula.

Morecambe are monitoring the fitness of Shane McLoughlin following his substitute appearance against Cambridge United last Saturday.

McLoughlin carried an unspecified knock into the match but was able to play 17 minutes of the 2-1 defeat.

Boss Derek Adams has shown consistency in selection after making just one change against Cambridge and for the previous two matches making no changes.

“We’ve got to win somewhere between now and the end of the season to give us the opportunity for League One football next year,” Adams said.