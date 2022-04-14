NI captain Marissa Callaghan backs Kenny Shiels after controversial comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NI captain Marissa Callaghan backs Kenny Shiels after controversial comments

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:54 pm
Marissa Callaghan has issued a statement backing manager Kenny Shiels (Liam McBurney/PA)
Marissa Callaghan has issued a statement backing manager Kenny Shiels (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland Women captain Marissa Callaghan has spoken up in support of manager Kenny Shiels after he caused controversy this week by saying “women are more emotional than men”.

Shiels was speaking in the wake of Northern Ireland’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat at home to England on Tuesday night when explaining why he felt his side too often conceded goals in quick succession.

The comments attracted criticism from pundits, former players and politicians, and overshadowed a night on which a record crowd of 15,348 had travelled to Windsor Park to watch the match.

Shiels apologised for his remarks on Wednesday.

A day later, Callaghan issued a statement on social media in which she said she spoke for the squad as a whole.

“In light of recent events, collectively we stand by our manager,” Callaghan wrote.

“We feel his interview was in relation to a meeting we had as a team where we analysed that we concede goals in quick succession and emotions was one of the many things we discussed.

“Since Kenny took over our national team three years ago, I have always complimented him publicly on how he can get the best out of his players individually and collectively. He is a man of integrity who cares for us like a family.”

Shiels has enjoyed much success since taking charge of Northern Ireland in 2019, with the former Kilmarnock boss guiding them to qualification for this summer’s European Championships and winning 10 of his 18 games in charge.

But two of his five defeats have come in the last week as losses to Austria and England effectively ended hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup.

Northern Ireland v England – Women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group D – Windsor Park
Kenny Shiels was strongly criticised for his post-match comments (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland conceded four goals inside 27 second-half minutes as their resistance to England crumbled, prompting Shiels to say: “I’m sure you will have noticed if you go through the patterns – when a team concedes a goal, they concede a second one in a very, very short space of time.

“[It happens] right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men. So, they take a goal going in not very well.”

But Callaghan, who coaches alongside playing for Cliftonville Ladies, credited Shiels with instilling the belief in Northern Ireland’s players that has brought their recent success.

“Kenny has transformed the game here in Northern Ireland because he understands how to get the best out of his players. We have qualified for a major tournament because he transformed our mindset,” the 36-year-old added.

“We look forward to the next few months as we continue to prepare for the Euros this summer.

“Selling out the National Stadium has been a pivotal moment for the game here in NI and we as players and staff will continue as a team to help grow the game and inspire the next generation of young players and fans.”

