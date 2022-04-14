Max Bird grounded for Derby showdown with leaders Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Max Bird grounded for Derby showdown with leaders Fulham

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 2:28 pm
Max Bird is suspended for Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Max Bird misses Derby’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham because of suspension.

Bird was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 1-0 victory over Preston on April 2 and will be serving the second part of his three-match ban.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury sustained in mid-March.

“We have a small chance of avoiding relegation, but it’s a chance. We’re playing the side top of the league and it’s must-win, so it’s a really big one for us,” boss Wayne Rooney said.

Fulham are assessing the fitness of Tom Cairney for the trip to Pride Park Stadium.

Cairney has missed the last two games because of an injury sustained in training but could return against Rooney’s men.

Nathaniel Chalobah was replaced at half-time of the 3-1 home defeat by Coventry and is a doubt.

“Derby is a really tough side to play, it doesn’t matter what position they are,” boss Marco Silva said.

