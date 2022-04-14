Cheltenham report no new injuries for visit of Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cheltenham report no new injuries for visit of Gillingham

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 2:47 pm
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff (Nick Potts/PA)
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff could stick with an unchanged starting XI for Friday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Gillingham.

The mid-table Robins guaranteed safety with last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Portsmouth.

Duff said defender Ben Williams, who has a hamstring issue and has not featured since March 19, is his only injury absentee.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman and forward George Lloyd are among those pushing for recalls.

Gillingham will check on defender David Tutonda.

The left-back was forced off after just 11 minutes of last weekend’s draw with Wycombe after sustaining a knock to his knee.

Harvey Lintott, Gerald Sithole and Mustapha Carayol are not expected to return from ongoing injury issues, while Daniel Phillips (quad) will be assessed after missing the Gills’ last two games.

Alex MacDonald and Danny Lloyd remain sidelined with knee problems.

