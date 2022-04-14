A look at Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s semi-final records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A look at Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s semi-final records

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 3:15 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 3:28 pm
Jurgen Klopp, left, and Pep Guardiola will face off for a shot at further silverware (Paul Ellis/Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp, left, and Pep Guardiola will face off for a shot at further silverware (Paul Ellis/Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City and Liverpool meet again in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, with managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp seeking the chance to add another trophy to their respective CVs.

After success with their current and former clubs, the PA news agency analyses their semi-final records.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola lifts the Carabao Cup trophy
Pep Guardiola is a prolific trophy winner (John Walton/PA)

Winner of 31 major trophies with Barcelona, Bayern and City, the Spaniard is accustomed to challenging for glory.

In 25 semi-finals across the Champions League, domestic cups and Club World Cup in his career, Guardiola has won 16 and lost nine.

His Barca side won the Champions League in both 2009 and 2011, with Manchester United the beaten finalists on each occasion.

The first came after a semi-final win over Chelsea thanks to a last-minute away goal from Andres Iniesta, despite the earlier sending-off of Eric Abidal, while bitter rivals Real Madrid were vanquished to reach the 2011 showpiece.

His other two seasons at the club brought semi-final exits to Inter Milan in 2010 and Chelsea in 2012, when it was the Blues’ turn to score a last-minute winner with 10 men.

Barca also beat Mallorca, Almeria and Valencia to reach three Copa del Rey finals, winning two, and won two Club World Cups before he added a third with Bayern.

He also won two DFB-Pokals but lost a third semi-final, on penalties to Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund, while in Europe he suffered Champions League semi-final defeat for three years running against Real, Barca and then Atletico Madrid.

His City side had dominated the League Cup until this season, winning four in a row. They saw off surprise semi-finalists Bristol City in 2018 and Burton the following year, winning the first leg of the latter tie 9-0, before successive last-four wins over United.

His only win in four FA Cup semi-finals, though, came against Brighton in 2019 before hammering Watford 6-0 in the final, and City beat Paris St Germain to reach the Champions League final last season, only to lose to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk, l-r, celebrate a dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona in 2019
Jurgen Klopp, centre, and his players celebrate a dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona in 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp began his managerial career in the German second tier with Mainz, winning promotion but never threatening the last four of a cup competition, but experienced success with Borussia Dortmund.

Victory over Greuther Furth earned a DFB-Pokal final in 2012, where they beat Bayern to seal a league and cup double. They lost to Bayern in the 2014 final and though they gained revenge on penalties in the following season’s semi-final, they were beaten by Wolfsburg in the final.

A Champions League semi-final win over Real in 2013 set up another Bayern showdown, which Guardiola’s team won 2-1.

Klopp’s record in the English cups was poor until this season, never reaching this stage of the FA Cup while in the League Cup, Liverpool beat Stoke on penalties to reach the 2016 final – losing to City – and Southampton inflicted Klopp’s only semi-final loss in 2017. They beat Arsenal this season followed by Chelsea in the final.

In Europe, they won dramatic semi-finals 7-6 on aggregate against Roma in 2018 and 4-3 against Barca 12 months later, recovering from a 3-0 first-leg deficit as Divock Origi memorably swept home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner. Villarreal await this year, with a 6-4 quarter-final aggregate win against Benfica hinting at more of the same.

They also won the 2019 Club World Cup, beating Monterrey in the semi-final and Flamengo in the final.

Comparison

Pep Guardiola has more semi-final experience but Jurgen Klopp has won nine out of 10 (PA graphic)

That gives Klopp nine wins and one loss in semi-finals so while Guardiola has more experience and more overall wins on that stage, the Liverpool boss has much the better win percentage.

He also won their only head-to-head meeting in a semi-final, the aforementioned DFB-Pokal tie in 2015.

That saw the teams draw 1-1, Robert Lewandowski’s opener cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, before Dortmund won 2-0 on penalties. Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso, Mario Gotze and keeper Manuel Neuer all missed for Bayern, with goals from current City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Sebastian Kehl enough for Dortmund.

