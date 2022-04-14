Rangers fined over fan behaviour in Red Star Belgrade clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers have been fined almost £30,000 following the behaviour of their supporters in Belgrade.

The Scottish champions have been fined 5,000 euros by UEFA and must pay compensation to Red Star Belgrade following “acts of damage” to the Serbians’ stadium following the Europa League game on March 17.

The Light Blues have also been fined 30,000 euros for “throwing of objects” at the second leg, which Rangers lost 2-1 as they progressed to the quarter-finals on aggregate.

Mobile-phone footage from the game showed broken seats being launched between both sets of supporters over a tall mesh fence.

The fines were issued by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.