Home Sport

QPR handed FA fine after Fulham fracas

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 4:12 pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
QPR have been fined for a failure to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 2-0 loss against Fulham on April 2.

The incident took place in the 78th minute of the game and Rangers have been fined £5,000 for the offence.

QPR assistant manager John Eustace has also been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £3,000 for improper conduct towards the fourth official in the 92nd minute of the same fixture.

A statement from an FA spokesperson said: “Queens Park Rangers FC have been fined £,5000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during their EFL Championship fixture against Fulham FC on Saturday 2 April 2022.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 78th minute of the fixture.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge proven and imposed the sanction.”

Regarding Eustace’s punishment, the FA spokesperson added: “John Eustace has also been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £3,000 following the same fixture.

“The Queens Park Rangers FC Assistant Manager admitted that his conduct towards the Fourth Official during the 92nd minute of the fixture was improper.”

