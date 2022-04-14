Leam Richardson has options ahead of Wigan’s match against Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leam Richardson has options ahead of Wigan’s match against Cambridge

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 5:04 pm
Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of Wigan’s Sky Bet League One match against Cambridge.

The Latics are unbeaten in their last nine league games as they aim to move a step closer to promotion with victory on Saturday.

Winger James McClean remains out with a knee injury while Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) are also sidelined.

Boss Richardson may look to change things after their goalless draw with Burton in midweek.

Cambridge will be without Sam Sherring for their trip to the DW Stadium.

The 21-year-old defender was substituted in the second half of their 2-1 win over Morecambe at the weekend with a groin issue and will miss out against the league leaders as he awaits a scan.

Fellow defender George Williams missed the win over Morecambe through injury but has since returned to training and should feature.

Midfielder Liam O’Neil may also return after overcoming a calf issue.

