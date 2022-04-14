Joe Grayson in line to start when Barrow face Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Grayson in line to start when Barrow face Forest Green

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 5:19 pm
Joe Grayson could line up for Barrow again (Adam Davy/PA)
Joe Grayson could line up for Barrow again (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Grayson could keep his place in the starting line-up for Barrow when they face Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

The defender made his return from injury and was in the starting XI against Crawley at the weekend.

Kgosi Ntlhe is sidelined for the Bluebirds with a knee injury.

Barrow are currently 21st in League Two and have lost their last four league games.

Forest Green captain Jamille Matt could be checked as the team prepare to head to Cumbria.

The forward sustained a concussion against Hartlepool at the weekend and was forced off the pitch.

Ben Stevenson is also a doubt after missing the Pools clash with an injury sustained against Mansfield.

Matty Stevens is a long-term absentee after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

