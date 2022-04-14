Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kyle Knoyle expected to be fit when Doncaster host Bolton

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 5:24 pm
Kyle Knoyle, centre, should be available on Good Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Knoyle is expected to be available for Doncaster when Bolton visit the Eco-Power Stadium.

The right-back hobbled off in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Crewe because of cramp but will be fit to play on Good Friday.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey admitted a couple of unnamed players have sat out training this week and will be assessed, but Jordy Hiwula, Ben Jackson and Charlie Seaman are in contention.

Jon Taylor is sidelined by an ankle complaint, as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson, who will all miss the rest of the season.

Bolton will be able to call upon Declan John as the defender was passed fit after recovering from a tight hamstring he suffered in last weekend’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Dapo Afolayan was an unused substitute against the Owls but is in contention to return to playing after hamstring issues of his own.

Kyle Dempsey is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but Friday’s match might come too soon.

But Kieran Lee (heel) is unlikely to feature for the rest of the season, joining captain Ricardo Santos on the sidelines long-term.

