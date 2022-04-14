Huddersfield could be unchanged for visit of QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against QPR.

Corberan has no new injury or suspension problems following his side’s 2-0 home win against Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Monday night.

Centre-half Matty Pearson is still out due to a knee injury sustained in training last week, but has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Forward Danny Ward and captain Jonathan Hogg both returned to the starting line-up against Luton after recovering from illness.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is hoping goalkeeper Keiren Westwood recovers from illness in time.

Westwood had been brought in as emergency cover after three of the club’s goalkeepers – Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Seny Dieng – were all ruled out.

But Westwood withdrew from the warm-up before last week’s defeat at Preston, leaving academy keeper Murphy Mahoney to make his first-team debut.

Yoann Barbet and Lee Wallace remain doubtful through injury, while defender Rob Dickie and midfielder Chris Willock (both hamstring) will miss the rest of the season.