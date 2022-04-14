Huddersfield could be unchanged for visit of QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Huddersfield could be unchanged for visit of QPR

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 6:09 pm
Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan could name an unchanged starting line-up against QPR (Tim Goode/PA)
Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan could name an unchanged starting line-up against QPR (Tim Goode/PA)

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against QPR.

Corberan has no new injury or suspension problems following his side’s 2-0 home win against Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on Monday night.

Centre-half Matty Pearson is still out due to a knee injury sustained in training last week, but has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Forward Danny Ward and captain Jonathan Hogg both returned to the starting line-up against Luton after recovering from illness.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is hoping goalkeeper Keiren Westwood recovers from illness in time.

Westwood had been brought in as emergency cover after three of the club’s goalkeepers – Jordan Archer, David Marshall and Seny Dieng – were all ruled out.

But Westwood withdrew from the warm-up before last week’s defeat at Preston, leaving academy keeper Murphy Mahoney to make his first-team debut.

Yoann Barbet and Lee Wallace remain doubtful through injury, while defender Rob Dickie and midfielder Chris Willock (both hamstring) will miss the rest of the season.

