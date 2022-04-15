On this day in 2009: Andy Flower appointed England team director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

On this day in 2009: Andy Flower appointed England team director

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 6:01 am
Andy Flower was appointed as England’s team director in April 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Andy Flower was appointed as England’s team director in April 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Andy Flower was confirmed as England’s new team director on this day in 2009.

The South Africa-born Zimbabwe international had been working as a coach with England for two years after retiring from his playing career.

A global recruitment search ended right back on the doorstep at Lord’s with Flower appointed as Peter Moores’ permanent successor after acting as interim head coach on England’s 11-week tour of the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had engaged professional head-hunting firm Odgers Ray & Berndtson to identify the ideal candidate.

Alastair Cook and Andy Flower celebrate with the Ashes Urn in 2009.
Alastair Cook and Andy Flower celebrate with the Ashes Urn in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Potential high-profile targets such as Tom Moody and Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out of the reckoning while Kent’s Graham Ford withdrew his application.

Flower would ultimately land the role and would stay for a largely-successful five-year stint, England beating Australia 2-1 in the 2009 Ashes just months after his appointment.

He also led England to the World T20 title in 2010, the top spot in Test cricket rankings in 2011 following a 3-1 Ashes win Down Under and a third Ashes series victory two years later.

A 5-0 reverse in the return Ashes series in 2013/14 spelt the end of his reign as team director but Flower, who was awarded an OBE for his services to sport in 2011, continued to work for the ECB in roles which involved mentoring county coaches and coaching the England Lions team.

