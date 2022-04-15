Who will replace Joe Root as England captain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Who will replace Joe Root as England captain?

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 9:54 am
Who will replace Joe Root?
Joe Root has stepped down as England’s Test captain in the wake of their disastrous run of form.

The Yorkshireman has skippered England more than any other player and his departure means a void will need to be filled before the Test summer begins on June 2 against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential replacements.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad could offer experience in the role
Stuart Broad could offer experience in the role (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The experienced quick, with 537 Test wickets to his name, was controversially dropped for Root’s final tour in charge, with fellow paceman James Anderson also left behind. A toothless England attack laboured against West Indies which only intensified calls for Broad’s return this summer. At nearly 36 he does not have a long Test career ahead of him, but could he bridge the gap?

Ben Stokes

Stokes (right) has been a trust lieutenant of Root's
Stokes (right) has been a trust lieutenant of Root’s (PA)

If in doubt, England turn to their tireless all-rounder. He would perhaps seem the most natural fit, especially as Root’s deputy, but given the way he has managed his workload over recent years, would this be a job too far?

Rory Burns

Rory Burns has returned to captain Surrey
Rory Burns has returned to captain Surrey (Jacob King/PA)

Like Broad he has lost his place in the side, returning to captain his county, Surrey. He is highly regarded as a county skipper but his record as a Test opener – he averages 30 across 32 Tests – would raise questions about whether or not he would be worth a place in the side before any captaincy considerations are thrown into the mix.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings made his debut over the winter
Sam Billings made his debut over the winter (PA)

Like Burns, the Kent man would be an outside pick. His only Test came on the recent Ashes tour and he has been viewed more as a one-day player, but he is well thought of and could provide the fresh start the team so clearly needs.

James Vince

James Vince has always been well regarded
James Vince has always been well regarded (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Hampshire man falls in the bracket of Burns and Billings, being a county captain with Hampshire having had Test opportunities of his own. He has played 13 Tests, averaging just under 25, but it has always been thought that there is more to come from him at international level.

