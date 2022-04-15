Robbie Neilson remains aware of Hibs’ threat despite previous results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson remains aware of Hibs’ threat despite previous results

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 9:50 am
Robbie Neilson celebrates the 2020 semi win over Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson celebrates the 2020 semi win over Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robbie Neilson is adamant there is no chance of Hearts underestimating Hibernian ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Jambos go into the Hampden showdown in buoyant mood after defeating their Edinburgh rivals 3-1 in a cinch Premiership match at Tynecastle last weekend.

Many have billed Hearts as strong favourites in the wake of that match, but Neilson insisted there will be no complacency in his squad as he stressed that last Saturday’s victory was far from straightforward.

“I don’t think we were comfortable, to be honest with you,” said the Hearts manager. “Hibs were the better team for the first 20-30 minutes.

“They got their goal and if (Elias) Melkersen scores his opportunity, it’s 2-0. If we don’t get our goal when we did just before half-time, it’s a different story going in at half-time.

“We know there are areas we need to improve massively in. Yes, there were areas I was pleased with, the final outcome obviously, but there’s still a lot to be wary of.”

Hearts were already comfortable in third place before last weekend’s match. With a cup final place at stake as well the chance to seal European group-stage qualification with a victory, Neilson believes there is far more riding on Saturday’s semi than there was on the league game.

“The league game, we were in a pretty comfortable position in the league,” Neilson said. “Obviously it was a derby so we wanted to win but the real big one for us is the cup game.

“It was about putting that one to bed, making sure we got the three points and now it’s about making sure we get through in the cup.”

Neilson won the Scottish Cup as a player with Hearts in 2006, after beating Hibs 4-0 in the semi-final. Now he would love to do likewise as a manager.

“I was lucky enough to play here for nine seasons and I played European football but I only ever won one cup and that’s what you remember,” he said.

“When you go into football, you want to win trophies and win leagues. We’ve still got a long way to go but we’ve got an opportunity to get to a final, and that’s where Hearts should be.

“The cup is probably our best opportunity to win silverware because the disparity in the budgets with Rangers and Celtic makes it very difficult to compete over 38 games but you can get to a final after four games and give yourself an opportunity to win something.”

Hearts reached the 2020 Scottish Cup final under Neilson, again after beating Hibs in the semi-final, but lost on penalties to Celtic following a 3-3 draw behind closed doors 18 months ago.

“The last final we were in hurt but it gives you motivation,” said Neilson. “It can take teams time to become winners, to get that belief that you can get there and to get the understanding of playing in these big games and the pressure that comes before it.

“Winning leagues is a bit different because you can do that over the course of 38 games but winning cups is about dealing with the build-up to one-off games. For us on Saturday, it’s about handling the build-up to the big game, then if you get through, can you do it again (in the final)?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal