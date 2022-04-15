Hearts welcome back Cammy Devlin for semi-final clash with Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts are boosted by the return of midfielder Cammy Devlin for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Hampden.

Andy Halliday is also expected to be fit despite limping off after scoring twice in last weekend’s 3-1 win over the Hibees in the cinch Premiership.

Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar and Michael Smith are battling to be back before the end of the season.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney has Ryan Porteous available despite the defender being in the middle of a four-game league suspension.

Drey Wright – who opened the scoring last weekend – is doubtful, while Christian Doidge faces a late fitness check.

Paul McGinn is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are out.