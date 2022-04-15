Borna Barisic eyeing Old Firm success on the back of a memorable European night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Borna Barisic eyeing Old Firm success on the back of a memorable European night

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 10:31 am
Rangers Borna Barisic is dreaming big (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers Borna Barisic is dreaming big (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Borna Barisic insists Rangers will use Europa League euphoria to be ready for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday.

The Light Blues beat Braga 3-1 after extra-time in the second leg of their quarter-final against Braga on Thursday night, winning 3-2 on aggregate and setting up a semi-final clash with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

It was an exhausting night for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side  –  Barisic went off with cramp near the end of regular time to be replaced by Leon Balogun – but there is no respite with their Old Firm rivals lying in wait.

When asked if Rangers could take the feel-good factor to Hampden Park, the Croatia international said: “Of course. It would be much better if we had played 90 minutes, but it is what it is.

“If it takes 120 minutes then so be it. The most important thing is we won the game.

“From today we will start to think about Sunday. As I said, it would have been better if we had played 90.

“But we are professionals we are ready for the game on Sunday.”

After beating Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in previous rounds, Barisic believes Rangers can take further confidence from the victory over the Braga and dream big.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal last week, Gers captain James Tavernier levelled after just over a minute, then scored with a penalty just before the break after Braga defender Vitor Tormena was sent off for fouling Kemar Roofe inside the box.

Braga’s David Carmo scored in the 83rd minute to level the tie at 2-2 and take it to extra-time where Roofe scored a third for Rangers before visiting substitute Iuri Medeiros was also sent packing.

Barisic said: “Yes, we are dreaming about that (what is possible) now.

“But we have also a semi-final which will be really tough and we are looking forward to playing that game but we are happy.

“We knew that Braga is a good team but we knew we could beat them and get to the semi-final and we did that.

“These games give us confidence, especially games like this.

“We had extra-time and showed our team spirit, we showed that we are capable.

“We are playing in the semi-finals of the Europa League, a big achievement for players, for fans, for us personally. So this game will give us a lot of confidence for sure.”

Barisic returned to the side in the 4-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday and kept his place against Braga, where he looked back to his best before he ran out of steam.

He said: “Play like you play on Sunday, that was what the manager said to me.

“When I wasn’t playing I just want to keep training and doing my best because I knew my opportunity would come.

“Every opportunity I have I want to try and help the team. I thought I played very well. I was very happy to help the team to win.”

