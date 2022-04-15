Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche By Press Association April 15, 2022, 11:09 am Sean Dyche has been sacked (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche. The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season. Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022 A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wayne Rooney says his Derby future depends on takeover after Rams stun Fulham David Moyes determined to avoid European distraction as West Ham take on Burnley ‘Let’s climb that mountain’ says Dean Smith ahead of Norwich’s Old Trafford test Burnley sack manager Sean Dyche with eight games left