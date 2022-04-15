What went wrong and what is next for England after Joe Root’s exit as captain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What went wrong and what is next for England after Joe Root’s exit as captain?

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 11:19 am
Joe Root’s departure leaves more questions for England (PA)
Joe Root has resigned as England’s Test captain and in the process became the latest person to lose their job after a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket.

Root’s decision to stand down follows head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and director of cricket Ashley Giles all being dismissed in the wake of a second successive 4-0 Ashes defeat Down Under this winter.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the work required before England host World Test Championship winners New Zealand in six weeks.

Root’s replacement?

The pressure had mounted on Joe Root after another embarrassing defeat to Australia and, despite positive signs on the recent tour of the Caribbean, the end result was another loss. An issue throughout the debate over whether Root should continue or not has been who could replace him. Ben Stokes, who is vice-captain, has long been mooted as a candidate but can he manage being a multi-format player, an all-rounder and Test skipper? James Anderson and Stuart Broad could also throw their names in the hats but the long-standing opening bowlers were dropped for the West Indies series. Another problem remains who will hire the next captain of England’s Test team.

Time ticking for Strauss

Sir Andrew Strauss was parachuted in as interim managing director of England men’s cricket following Giles’ post-Ashes sacking. Some of his early calls have included dropping Anderson and Broad, backing Root to continue for the West Indies tour and making Paul Collingwood interim head coach after Silverwood also lost his role following the Ashes. Strauss’ next job, with the help of headhunters SRI Executive, is to appoint a replacement for Giles, who will then hire the next head coach of England’s Test side, but time is running out. A three-match series with New Zealand begins on June 2 and still there is no-one in position. Ex-Test opener and highly-respected Sky Sports pundit Rob Key has seemingly jumped to front of the queue. Root’s departure means almost every senior job in England men’s cricket is now vacant.

One head coach or two?

Justin Langer resigned as Australia head coach in February
Justin Langer resigned as Australia head coach in February (Jason O’Brien/PA)

If Key gets the managing director role, he will be tasked with appointing Silverwood’s replacement and it could be fulfilled by two people. Strauss has been open about the fact split coaches could work like England have done in the past but Justin Langer, one of the main candidates for the vacant position, would rather be across both red and white-ball cricket given he did the same when he was the man in charge of Australia. Whoever does get the job, a new person needs to be in post in quick time now another new job is required – the next captain of England’s Test side.

Sri Lanka a distant memory

Root and co were in the middle of much happier times when England had secured a second successive away win in Sri Lanka at the start of 2021. On the back of four consecutive series victories, Root and Silverwood were buoyant ahead of the India tour, which would prove the beginning of the end for the pair. The contentious rest and rotation policy – done with good intentions – saw England lose momentum after victory in Chennai and go down 3-1 in the series. With several more key personnel absent for New Zealand’s visit in June, due to Indian Premier League commitments, another series loss occurred and Root’s tactics and the brain trusts’ inability to read pitches suffered more scrutiny after the 4-0 Ashes verse. The demands of life in bio-secure bubbles, the schedule of domestic red-ball and international cricket in general, plus the resilience and quality of England’s batters have all contributed to this dire sequence of one victory in 17 Tests. Now heads have rolled, the red-ball reset can truly begin.

