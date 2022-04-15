Kyogo Furuhashi could start for Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kyogo Furuhashi could start for Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 2:21 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi enjoyed Hampden success in December (Kenneth Ramsay/Pool/The Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could unleash Kyogo Furuhashi from the start against Rangers after Giorgos Giakoumakis was all but ruled out of the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Furuhashi made his comeback from a hamstring injury as a 74th-minute substitute in Celtic’s 7-0 win over St Johnstone last Saturday, after Giakoumakis went off early in the game with a minor injury in the same area.

The Greek striker is set to be the only Celtic absentee for Sunday’s Hampden encounter.

Postecoglou said: “With Giakoumakis, the prognosis wasn’t anything too serious. It will probably keep him out this weekend but we are pretty confident he will be available next weekend. David Turnbull trained and is fine, James Forrest trained and is fine as well.”

Japan forward Furuhashi had not played since Celtic’s previous meeting with St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

Postecoglou said: “I don’t think he is ready to play 90 or 120 (minutes) but he’s ready to play. He was back in and got some match minutes last weekend and he has had two solid weeks of training with the group.

“We train pretty hard and he has matched those levels so that means he is ready to play. Can he see out 90 or 120? Unlikely because he has been out for so long but he is ready to play and that’s the important thing.”

Furuhashi proved the difference in the Premier Sports Cup final in December, despite struggling with his hamstring even then, when he scored a double against Hibernian.

Fit-again Forrest netted the semi-final winner to add to a string of Hampden goals from the long-serving winger.

But Postecoglou hinted he would not be overly swayed by past Hampden displays with his four January signings looking for their debuts at the national stadium, including potential centre-forward Daizen Maeda.

“For me, coming into every game, and particularly in this part of the season, what’s important is that I keep a real close eye on training,” he said. “That’s usually the best indicator for me about guys who are ready to play.

“At the moment I have got a good and healthy list of players who are putting their hand up.

“I know people might think that’s difficult but if anything it’s easier because I’ve got options.

“The difficult bit comes when you’re going into big games and you are not really sure about the line-up you are going to put out there.

“I’m pretty confident that, whatever I decide at the weekend, we will have a strong enough team to do well in the game, and that’s because in training every day everyone is presenting well and working really hard and looking in good form.

“It’s easy for people to say I got my selection right but to be honest I could go a different way and get it just as right.”

