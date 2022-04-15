Promotion-chasing Exeter cruise to victory over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Promotion-chasing Exeter cruise to victory over Colchester

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 3:04 pm
Jack Sparkes opened the scoring for Exeter (MIke Egerton/PA)
Exeter took another step towards automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Colchester at a sun-drenched St James Park.

The first half-hour saw Exeter dominate possession but create nothing in the way of chances before they went ahead with their first attempt on 32 minutes.

Former Colchester man Jevani Brown played an inch-perfect pass into the path of Jack Sparkes and the Grecians academy graduate fired a low shot across goal and into the corner to send a sold-out crowd into a frenzy.

Archie Collins then struck the outside of the post from 20 yards as Exeter grew in confidence and held a narrow lead at the break.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Tim Dieng denied by a brilliant Shamal George save, and Exeter got their second on 63 minutes when Collins’ cross was knocked across goal by Matt Jay and Offrande Zanzala finished from close range.

Substitute John Akinde had the ball in the net for Colchester but was ruled offside, while Padraig Amond forced George into another fine save at the other end.

