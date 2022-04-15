Kal Naismith penalty earns 10-man Luton victory over play-off rivals Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kal Naismith penalty earns 10-man Luton victory over play-off rivals Forest

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 3:10 pm
Luton’s Kal Naismith scores from the penalty spot in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA Images).
Kal Naismith’s first half penalty proved enough to earn Luton a 1-0 win over Championship play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.

Luton had to hang on with 10 men for the final 15 minutes after Sonny Bradley was sent off for a trip on substitute Sam Surridge.

Luton started strongly, Bradley’s raking ball out of defence was miscontrolled by Djed Spence and Fred Onyedinma was denied by the body of keeper Brice Samba.

Forest went close on 13 minutes. Keinan Davis made a powerful run and found Lewis Grabban, whose low strike drew an excellent stop from James Shea.

Midway through the half, Naismith’s ambitious 30-yarder flew well over, with Onyedinma’s effort from a similar distance deflecting into Samba’s gloves.

Grabban’s speculative attempt on the half hour skewed well wide but the deadlock was broken on 37 minutes, Jack Colback handling James Bree’s cross in the area for a penalty.

Naismith assumed the responsibilities following Elijah Adebayo’s miss at Huddersfield on Monday night, keeping his nerve to send Samba the wrong way.

Forest thought they had restored parity early in the second half, Spence going through to beat Shea, but the linesman’s flag once again went in favour of the hosts as it was ruled out for offside.

Adebayo looked for a second on 55 minutes when Forest gave the ball away, but his snapshot from distance dribbled through to a back-pedalling Samba.

Naismith almost doubled his tally, left unmarked to meet Robert Snodgrass’s corner but his header went down into the ground and over the bar,

Back came Forest in an increasingly absorbing encounter, with substitute Philip Zinckernagel left completely isolated to head at Shea with his first touch,

Ryan Yates then skied an inviting chance over the top, before the Hatters were reduced to 10 men for the final 15 minutes when Bradley saw a second yellow card for bringing down Surridge.

Zinckernagel’s effort from the freekick cannoned off the wall, before he went even closer, curling against the post, with Shea denying Spence from the follow-up.

Adebayo almost made sure of the points, shooting against Samba’s legs.

Zinckernagel blew Forest’s hopes at a late leveller, blazing over from just outside the box.

Luton’s win ended Forest’s 10-game unbeaten run and saw them move above their rivals into fourth spot.

