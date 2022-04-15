Southampton can call on Broja and Long for the visit of Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton will have forwards Armando Broja and Shane Long back in contention for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

On-loan Albania international Broja missed last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea as he was ineligible to face his parent club, while Long was absent due to an ankle issue.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Lyanco have returned to training following hamstring injuries and are closing in on first-team returns, while Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is monitoring “one or two smaller issues” in his squad.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will continue to be without a number of players while Alexandre Lacazette could also miss out for “private reasons”.

Thomas Partey (thigh) has had another assessment and Arteta admitted it was not looking positive in terms of his potential availability before the end of the season.

Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain on the long-term injured list.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Redmond, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Broja, Long.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Elneny, Nketiah, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson.