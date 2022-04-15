Roy Hodgson admits Watford need points not performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Roy Hodgson admits Watford need points not performances

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 3:38 pm
Watford manager Roy Hodgson knows time is against his side in their battle to stay up (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford manager Roy Hodgson knows time is against his side in their battle to stay up (Adam Davy/PA)

Watford boss Roy Hodgson knows his side must turn promising performances into hard points to win their battle for Premier League survival.

After being beaten 3-0 at home last weekend, the 19th-placed Hornets now sit six from safety and having played more games than the two sides directly above them.

Hodgson feels while the players should take some positives from a second consecutive defeat, they need to turn those key moments in their favour to gain maximum returns.

“I think the belief is there. The performances even when we have lost have not been so bad that we have had no chance of winning those games,” Hodgson said.

“As a result, they realise if they continue to play in the same vein as they are playing, the chances to win will occur.

“During the last 11 games there have been some performances that I have been very pleased with, the problem is we are at the stage of the season in the dilemma of just needing wins and points.

“Playing okay or well doesn’t count for anything unless at the end of the game you are on the winning team.

“We are fully aware that has got to be our one and only goal – and we need to do anything we can to achieve it.

“That means making certain that each and every one of the players is putting in as much effort as they can muster.

“The opportunity exists for us and we are fully aware that unless we start getting three points from some of these games we are going to slip further behind the teams we are chasing.”

With seven games left, Hodgson is not about to waste any time trying to work out just what set of results could see them climb out of the drop zone come May 22.

“We need at least one more point than the team third from bottom; how many points that will be, I don’t know,” Hodgson told a press conference.

“We have just got to keep taking the opportunities that come our way because we are not dead yet, we are still alive and kicking, still hoping and believing that we can get out of it.

“We have to take every opportunity that comes our way to get points and hope the teams we are chasing don’t have similar fortunes.”

Watford will be without forward Cucho Hernandez, who was forced off during the first half against Leeds with what has been determined as a serious hamstring problem.

Samuel Kalu is carrying a minor ankle injury, which leaves Hodgson a bit short in attack.

Brentford, meanwhile, continued their upturn in fortunes with a 2-0 win over West Ham with Christian Eriksen again having a key role.

Former England boss Hodgson, though, warned against just trying to limit the impact of the Denmark playmaker.

“It is going to be very important, our strength in defending as a unit, to deny time and space and hopefully stop Eriksen getting too much of the ball,” Hodgson said.

“But it would be unfair on Brentford (to call Eriksen the only threat) because they are playing very well and are a very strong team unit.

“He has made them stronger, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say that if we nullify his actions, the others won’t be able to step up and do a good job themselves.”

