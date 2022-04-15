Matt Taylor happy to see Exeter take it to ‘another level’ against Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor happy to see Exeter take it to ‘another level’ against Colchester

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 4:00 pm
Matt Taylor was delighted with his team against Colchester (Mark Kerton/PA)
Matt Taylor was delighted with his team against Colchester (Mark Kerton/PA)

Exeter manager Matt Taylor hailed his side for taking their performance to “another level” against Colchester as a 2-0 victory took them a step closer to promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Jack Sparkes opened the scoring on 32 minutes and on-loan striker Offrande Zanzala added a second, finishing off an excellent team move to seal the victory.

It was a win that could easily have been by a far bigger scoreline, with Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George making a number of outstanding saves to keep the score down.

“I thought we performed really well last week (winning 1-0 at Carlisle) but that was another level on,” Taylor said. “Their goalkeeper was man of the match – again – and we created numerous good chances, but also totally nullified any threat from the opposition and they have some good players.

“We have seen their quality numerous times but we didn’t even keep them at arm’s length, we kept them well away from our goal for the majority of that game and when the opposition goalkeeper gets man of the match, that suggests the team has performed pretty well.

“I thought Josh Key was outstanding and they have a good understanding down that side but it was Jacko that got the goal.

“The only setback today is the injury to Alex (Hartridge) but we want to penetrate down the right, down the left and through the middle and I felt that was one of the better collective team displays.

“The biggest pleasing factor was how they controlled the game and managed the occasion. It’s the first time we have sold out the stadium for a few years, partly due to Covid of course, but we have a lot of young players and they controlled the game, managed the expectations and managed their emotions really well.”

Colchester coach Joe Dunne admitted his side were outclassed and felt the Grecians had been at their best.

“I can’t complain about the result but I can complain against the performance,” he said. “I am disappointed with how we played today.

“Obviously they are a top side but we came off our game a bit and I think we paid them too much respect at times and as the game went on, it was just a case of trying to stay in it.

“Exeter really turned it on and brought their A-game really and we didn’t, so in terms of that, it was disappointing.

“We tried to gain confidence from the fact that other top teams we have played against, we have put in some really good performances and we felt we could come here and match that.

“We knew the situation with Exeter going for promotion, the sell-out and there was a party atmosphere if you like… but we came away from a lot of things that we did well in previous games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal