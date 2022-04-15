‘Bucket-list’ Old Firm fixtures exceed expectations for Celtic keeper Joe Hart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Bucket-list’ Old Firm fixtures exceed expectations for Celtic keeper Joe Hart

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 4:50 pm
Joe Hart is loving life at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Joe Hart admits playing for Celtic against Rangers has more than lived up to the hype.

The 75-times-capped England international has revived his career in Scotland following a spell at Tottenham where he struggled for game time.

Hart has been a key member of a Celtic team who could move one step closer to the treble when they take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden on Sunday.

The 34-year-old won every major domestic honour in England with Manchester City, but he admits taking part in Glasgow’s derby fixture has been special.

“I’ve experienced some pretty special atmospheres up here so far and the Celtic-Rangers games have been everything that everyone hyped and more,” he said.

“I don’t really have many expectations in football, I like to live in the moment. But obviously it’s a world-renowned fixture, I don’t think there is any question about that.

“It’s certainly something I would have looked at when I was nothing to do with the Scottish league or Celtic, it was certainly one inside of football is talked about. It’s a bucket-list fixture.

“But it’s a different scenario when you are so involved in it in terms of playing and having a strong connection with the club that you are representing.

“They are special. People in my close circle who have watched me play all over the world have really enjoyed coming and being a part of it with me.

“But if you want to play in these type of fixtures, you need to have the mindset that it’s just another game. It’s another moment and another opportunity to play well and do some good for the club you represent.

“To have a 50-50 split with supporters at a great venue like Hampden is something that I am really excited to take part in, but it’s about what we do on the pitch.”

