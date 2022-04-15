Burton on loan keeper Matej Kovar defies Accrington in goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton keeper Matej Kovar, on loan from Manchester United, pulled off a string of saves to earn his side a goalless draw away to Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

Mid-table Stanley dominated in the first half but could not find a way past Kovar.

The Czech keeper denied Ethan Hamilton, Colby Bishop and Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Burton’s chances were limited with Harry Chapman having one blocked and Tom Hamer blasting over.

Albion started the second half on the front foot and it was Stanley keeper Toby Savin’s turn to shine. He denied Joe Powell who burst through on 63 minutes and a minute later foiled Oumar Niasse when he was clean through.

At the other end, Kovar kept out a Sean McConville goalbound strike on 75 minutes and denied Jack Nolan in injury time.

Burton have not scored in five successive games but the point meant they effectively secured their League One status for next season.